WS/FC high school SRO used pepper spray to de-escalate fight involving students

Medical staff examined and helped students who were affected by the spray.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The school resource officer at Glenn High school had to use pepper spray in an attempt to calm students down Monday, according to the school district.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said the students were involved in an altercation. That's when the SRO stepped in to calm the students down. Before spraying the pepper spray, the SRO made a few attempts to make peace with the situation, but it didn't work.

School officials then said the SRO used pepper spray to de-escalate the situation quickly. They wanted to make sure students weren't harmed during the incident.