Global-chain LIDL and Triad Goodwill to hold virtual hiring event in August

Goodwill Industries announced Monday it’s hosting a virtual hiring event with supermarket chain LIDL this August.

LIDL will hire operations and logistics workers, Aug. 12 with starting pay at $15.50 per hour, according to Goodwill Industries.

Goodwill Industries said no experience is required, but LIDL is looking for someone with a physical labor-related skillset or workhouse background.

Triad Goodwill will host the event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Zoom.

Goodwill Industries said anyone interested should dress for success, test their equipment and find a quiet place to have interviews.

Visit Triad Goodwill’s website for more information and to register for the event.

