2,554 participants ran in the GO FAR family 5k & Fun Run Saturday morning setting a record for runner participation.

The 5k took place at Piedmont Centre Business Park in High Point.

GO FAR is a nonprofit after-school running club that promotes healthy lifestyles in children.

Students from 54 schools from Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, and Forsyth county schools all reached personal running goals set in their clubs.

The goals were set while in their GO FAR 8-to-10 week after-school training sessions leading up to Saturday’s event.

