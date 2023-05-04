Go photo-walking with the Greensboro public library

Officials said all are invited to photograph some of the unique outdoor features at the library and surrounding Price Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To celebrate North Carolina’s Year of the Trail, the Greensboro Public Library will host a Photo-Walking Meet-up.

Officials said the yearlong celebration will promote trails on a local level throughout the state by inspiring people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to try trails.

The event will take place Saturday, May 20 at 4 pm at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch located at, 1420 Price Park Rd.

All are invited to photograph some of the unique outdoor features at the library and surrounding Price Park.

The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch is located in the heart of Price Park. Officials said it is a 98-acre tract that includes walking trails, a bird and butterfly meadow, a reading garden, ponds, and wetlands.

In addition to popular collections, the library has a unique selection of nature, gardening, and environmental resources for children and adults.

Photo-Walking participants can submit their images for an online art exhibit on the Greensboro Public Library’s Facebook page.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.