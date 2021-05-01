11 goats shot dead in Randolph County: Deputies

Five of the goats were babies, deputies said.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County sheriff's deputies are investigating after nearly a dozen goats were shot to death in Ramseur.

Investigators were called to a home on Parks Crossroads Church Road on January 2, according to a release. The owner of the property reported finding six adult goats and five baby goats shot and killed.

It is believed the goats were killed between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.