11 goats shot dead in Randolph County: Deputies

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County sheriff's deputies are investigating after nearly a dozen goats were shot to death in Ramseur.
Investigators were called to a home on Parks Crossroads Church Road on January 2, according to a release. The owner of the property reported finding six adult goats and five baby goats shot and killed.
It is believed the goats were killed between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699, or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.