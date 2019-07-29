RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says two Bomb Squad agents were severely injured in an explosion while they were working a crime scene in Sampson County on Friday, July 26.

The SBI said Agents Timothy Luper and Brian Joy were called in to assist after Sampson County deputies found homemade bombs and bomb-making materials inside a house. The agents were severely injured after bomb-making materials exploded at that house, during an investigation that started when the suspect was stopped for a traffic violation.

An official GoFundMe page has been set up for Luper and Joy. Both are being treated at the Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Agent Luper injuries include second degree burns and a dislocated shoulder, the SBI said Monday in a news release. He's scheduled for surgery on the shoulder Tuesday. Agent Joy's is being treated for third degree burns and he's also scheduled for surgery sometime soon.

RELATED: Two NC Bomb Squad Agents Injured in Explosion

According to the NC SBI:

Both men will require surgeries and extensive time in the hospital. Funding is sought to assist their families with the expenses of travel, meals, and lodging as they spend the coming weeks supporting the injured agents. This need is urgent and ongoing. At this time it is unknown how long the agents will be hospitalized.

The good news is: the GoFundMe has already exceeded it's target goal of $9,000 dollars in a matter of one day.