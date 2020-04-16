WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The closing of all non-essential businesses is shutting some of them down for good. A Winston-Salem Gold's Gym location is one of the latest casualties of the fight against coronavirus. On their Facebook page, they posted the below statement.

Gold's Gym As our global community continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19... , today this includes sharing the news that we have made the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 company-owned gyms across the United States, including this location.

It says in part "As our global community continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19, today this includes sharing the news that we have made the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 company-owned gyms across the United States, including this location."

The statement goes on to say that members will get emails about their pre-paid dues and services. The company says members will be able to transfer their membership to another location. They also say there will be plans on what to do if a member doesn't live near another location.

According to Business Insider, there are no more closures in North Carolina.

