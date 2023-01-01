Goldsboro Street closed as Greensboro police investigate aggravated assault

Goldsboro Street is closed between East Wendover Avenue and East Bessemer Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Goldsboro Street is closed between East Wendover Avenue and East Bessemer Avenue as Greensboro police investigate an aggravated assault.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates as we learn more.

