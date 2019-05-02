MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — You could call it a very good day on the lake indeed for fisherman, Kevin Moore!

He caught a massive catfish while on Lake Tillery in Montgomery County. Moore guessed it weighs between 80-100 pounds. His sister, Karen Saunders said, “It looks almost as big as him!”

Moore said he uses Cut Shad bait and a jug with a line to reel in the catfish.

He actually had two catfish on the line but only reeled in the really big one.

Moore said he likes to fish this time of year because there’s a better chance to catch the big ones and hardly anyone is out on the lake.

Also, his fishing spot, well it’s a secret. That’s right, it’s obviously a great fishing hole.

Word has gotten out that the massive catfish is back in the water! That’s right, Moore released it back in the water after reeling it in so that means you’ve got a chance to catch it yourself!