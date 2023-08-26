1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Winston-Salem

When officers arrived, they found two cars, a Toyota and a Jeep, in the road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a crash near Bethabara Park Boulevard, around one, Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two cars, a Toyota and a Jeep, in the road. The drivers of both vehicles have minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The passenger of the Toyota, a 19-year-old, was transported to a local medical facility where he died from injuries received from this crash.

Investigators said that a 2021 Jeep was going east on Bethabara Park Boulevard and the 2007 Toyota was traveling west.

Police do not know the reason behind the crash at this time, but are continuing their investigation in the head on collision.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed investigative responsibility. This investigation is still active and no additional information is available at this time.

Bethabara Park Boulevard remains closed to traffic while the on-scene investigation is completed. It's expected to reopen around 8am Saturday morning.

This marks the 20th traffic related death in 2023 compared to 13 during the same timeframe in 2022.

