GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is partnering with the North Carolina Bar Association (NCBA) for the 13th Annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day event on Friday, March 6th. It's a call-a-lawyer public service program that engages over 500 volunteer attorneys to provide free legal information to almost 10,000 North Carolinians, from the mountains to the coast.

Greensboro attorney Janet Ward Black created the the 4ALL program during her term as NCBA president in 2007-2008. The mission of the program is to help address the “access to justice gap” by providing access to an attorney for members of the public who otherwise are unable to access legal services. According to the NCBA, the name of the 4ALL program is a twist on the Pledge of Allegiance, "one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

During the 1-day event, members of the public will be able to talk over the phone to a licensed lawyer for free on Friday, March 6th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. only. The event will take place at seven different call centers across the state of North Carolina, including the cities of Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh, and Wilmington. Last year, volunteer attorneys answered over 1,700 calls at the Greensboro site. More than 50 volunteers plan on handling calls at the Greensboro site this year, including attorneys from Legal Aid of North Carolina and private practitioners from the Triad area.

Attorneys will be available to take calls (during these hours ONLY):

Friday, March 6, 2020

7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

1-866-690-3100

Phone lines open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6th!

How callers should prepare for their call with the attorney:

Be patient! Lots of calls are coming in and you may have to wait a bit.

Have a pen and paper available to write down the information that the attorney gives to you.

Write down your basic facts in short, concise statements: who, what, where and when the issue happened. Prepare a timeline of what happened when.

Explain what you have done to resolve your concern or issue so far.

Explain what you want or need to happen.

Services available if you can't call or don't get through to a lawyer:

Legal Aid of North Carolina: 1-866-219-5262

Website: http://www.legalaidnc.org

Lawyer Referral Service: 1-800-662-7660

What type of service is available on Friday, March 6th?

Attorneys will provide legal information to help callers figure out the next step in accessing legal assistance.

Attorneys are available to help answer questions about:

Benefits Consumer/Bankruptcy

Criminal & Traffic Education

Employment Estate Planning

Family Law /Child Issues Foreclosure

Housing Personal Injury

Corporations Medical

If a caller needs more significant legal assistance, they should contact the Lawyer Referral Service. Through the Lawyer Referral Service you can make a 30 minute appointment to speak with an attorney for a small fee. The Lawyer Referral Service may be reached at 1-800-662-7660.

The 4ALL Statewide Service Day is made possible through the generous support of donors to the NC Bar Foundation Endowment and Annual Fund:

The NC Bar Foundation is the charitable arm of the NC Bar Association, which is the largest and oldest voluntary association for legal professionals in North Carolina.

The NC Bar Foundation was established in 1960 and its mission is to unite the talent and generosity of our profession to be a power of greater good for the people of North Carolina.

The NC Bar Foundation is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.

The NC Bar Foundation's vision is a vibrant North Carolina where legal services are available to all, regardless of ability to pay.

The NC Bar Association has over 19,000 members.

Funding for the 4ALL program and many other public service projects is provided through the NC Bar Foundation Endowment, which has awarded over $7 million in grants to legal services providers and law-related public service initiatives since its establishment in 1988.

Attorney LeAnn Nease Brown (Chapel Hill) is the 2019-20 NC Bar Association and Foundation President.

