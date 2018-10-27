WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- All this month WFMY News 2 has partnered with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as we work '2 Stop Bullying.' Members of the Good Morning Show team and attorney David Daggett are visiting schools across the district to share a message of kindness and inclusiveness.

On Friday, the team took the message to Griffith Elementary School where the 'Griffith Greats' are working hard '2 Stop Bullying.'

One thing that made Griffith stand out was their 'change your words, change your mindset' board! It's meant to encourage students to think about what their saying to others and themselves! For example, instead of saying, 'I made a mistake,' students are encouraged to say 'mistakes help me improve.'

Share your bullying stories and inspiration with the hashtag #2StopBulling. We could be at your school next!

