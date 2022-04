The feline with a whole lotta love!

Meet the cat with a whole lotta love, this is amora.

She's 1 year old. Our friends at the SPCA of the triad say she takes a second to warm up to humans but is loving when she gets familiar with them.

Amora loves to snuggle and would enjoy a big comfy bed.

Amora would do well in a home with other cats, but she's not a big fan of dogs.