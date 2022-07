She loves to play and cuddle, what more could you ask for?

Meet Anastasia! She's a one-year-old Terrier Mix. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad also call her Ana-Banana.

They say she prefers to be inside and enjoys playing. Anastasia is shy at first. but warms up to new people. She loves to cuddle. Her favorite toy is a tennis ball.