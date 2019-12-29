RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Thomas is a 7 month old domestic short haired boy. He is one of the most loving and gentle boys you will ever meet.

Thomas is always purring and sits quietly just waiting to be petted and loved on. He rolls around on the floor showing his belly, just asking for belly rubs.

Thomas is always cuddling and grooming another kitty, so would be best in a home with another kitty friend. He is also good with children and cat friendly dogs.

Thomas is just a funny playful guy who just wants to please you.

If you are interested in adopting Thomas, please visit our website: www.cataeareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about Thomas or any of our adoptable animals, give us a call at 336-953-0925.