This old gal is a sweetie and looking for the purr-fect companion!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Katie! Purr-fectly loving feline friend. She's nine-years-old and was recently given to Burlington Animal Services when her person moved away.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say she won't require much. She loves a sunny window and a soft bed or sofa to rest on. Katie is litter box trained, spayed, and up to date on her shots.