How can you resist that smile?

If you're looking to grow your furry family, say hello to Bobo. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's eight-years young, super sweet, and affectionate.

They say Bobo loves to run in the yard, sniff around, get head rubs and attention.

He walks rely nice on a leash, is house-trained, crate-trained, and works well around children and other dogs.