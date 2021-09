A Hound Hoping to Steal Your Heart

This is Bogey! He's a 10-month-old Hound Mix.

He has the happiest and sweetest personality. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he's also incredibly excited to see and meet people.

He's full of energy so he loves to play, and go on walks or runs. He also gets along with other dogs.

If Bogey has hounded his way into your heart, reach out to our friends at the SPCA of the Triad to meet him.