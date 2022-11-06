2 the Rescue: Briar

His smile is irresistible!

Meet Briar! He's four years old and looking for a friend!

Our friends at the Burlington Animal Services say he's easy-going, with a quiet personality. Briar has lots of energy and loves to run in the yard.

Briar would do well in an active home where he can join his new family on long walks or hikes. Briar is also a love bug. He loves a good snuggle time on the sofa with his family.

Contact Burlington Animal Services to meet him if Briar sounds like the bonus bud meant to join your family.