2 the Rescue: Meet Brownie!

Adorable dog that will melt your heart.

Meet Brownie! He's a wonderfully sweet 5-year-old boy who would love to be your best friend and life-long companion.

Our friends at the Burlington Animal Services say he's slightly timid at first, but is friendly, affectionate, and well-mannered.

Brownie enjoys long walks and meeting new friends, and he seems to adapt to new situations after a short time to adjust. He is housetrained and would likely do well with almost any family.

Reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet Brownie in person!