2 the Rescue: Meet Brownie!

Meet Brownie! He's a wonderfully sweet 5-year-old boy who would love to be your best friend and life-long companion.
Our friends at the Burlington Animal Services say he's slightly timid at first, but is friendly, affectionate, and well-mannered.
Brownie enjoys long walks and meeting new friends, and he seems to adapt to new situations after a short time to adjust. He is housetrained and would likely do well with almost any family.
Reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet Brownie in person!
Let's get Brownie adopted!