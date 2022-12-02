2 the Rescue: Meet Butter

That smile will melt your heart!

Meet Butter, he's sure to melt your heart!

Our friends at Burlington Animals Services said he's a handsome 2-year-old boy who's ready to fill your home with love.

Butter is house trained, crate trained, and good with kids. He loves to play and enjoys cuddling.

The only thing Butter doesn't love is cats. If you have one of those fur babies, Butter may not be a match.

Butter has tested positive for heartworms, but his treatment is included in his adoption.

If this sweet guy is melting your heart, contact Animal Burlington Services to meet him.