The adventurous dog who will spice up your home!

Meet Cajun! He's an adventurous seven-year-old shepherd/hound mix.

Davidson County Animal Shelter says Cajun is playful and loves attention. He likes kids, gets along with other dogs, and enjoys walks.

Cajun is heartworm positive but he has begun treatment. His adoption fees include vaccines, neuter, and microchip.

If Cajun sounds like the dog who can spice up your home, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter to meet him.