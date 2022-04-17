2 the Rescue: Meet Cash!

You might hit the jackpot bringing this guy home

This is cash. He's a one-year-old golden-pointer mix.

Our friends at the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue say he's well trained and looking for his forever home. Cash is high energy and would be great company for someone who enjoys playing, hiking, and anything outdoors.

Cash does okay around other dogs but prefers to be around people. He'd do well around people 17 years and older...And isn't too fond of cats.

If you have a big yard with a high fence cash will have a ball! Those are his favorite toys too.

Cash is house and crate trained and does well on a leash.