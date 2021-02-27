2 The Rescue: Meet Isabella

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Isabella.
Staff with the SPCA of the Triad says she enjoys being the queen of her castle.
We're told this 2-year-old has a sweet demeanor - but gets easily overstimulated.
They say Isabella would do well in a cat-only household.
Maybe this beauty could find a place in your heart and home?
If you think Isabella would make a great addition to your home, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.
Please note - The shelter is operating by-appointment-only at this time.
Let's get Isabella adopted