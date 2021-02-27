x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Good Morning Show

2 The Rescue: Meet Isabella

She's the queen of her castle, but wants to share it with a loving family!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Isabella.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad says she enjoys being the queen of her castle. 

We're told this 2-year-old has a sweet demeanor - but gets easily overstimulated.  

They say Isabella would do well in a cat-only household.  

Maybe this beauty could find a place in your heart and home?

If you think Isabella would make a great addition to your home, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.

Please note - The shelter is operating by-appointment-only at this time.

Let's get Isabella adopted