2 The Rescue: Meet Isabella

She's the queen of her castle, but wants to share it with a loving family!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Isabella.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad says she enjoys being the queen of her castle.

We're told this 2-year-old has a sweet demeanor - but gets easily overstimulated.

They say Isabella would do well in a cat-only household.

Maybe this beauty could find a place in your heart and home?

If you think Isabella would make a great addition to your home, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.

Please note - The shelter is operating by-appointment-only at this time.