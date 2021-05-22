2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Charleston!

The precious puppy ready to grow with your family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Charleston! He's a sweet 10-year-old boy looking for a patient and kind family.

Charleston's a shy guy so he would do well with someone who can break him out of his shell, train him to walk on a leash, and live inside a home.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's very nice but timid. He'll do well in a home with other dogs.

If Charleston sounds like the best new addition to your family, reach out to Burlington Animal Services and meet him!