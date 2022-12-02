2 the Rescue: Meet Dallas

Try keeping up with this playful guy this Valentine’s Day!

Meet Dallas!

He's an English Bulldog mix and is two months shy of being 2-years-old.

Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad said he's fun and energetic. He'll do well in an active family that enjoys exercising and playing. Dallas loves to run and his favorite game is tug-of-war.

If your home has other dogs, Dallas would love the company as long as they don't threaten his dominant mindset.

He'll do well around other kids who love to play and have just as much energy as he does.

If Dallas is the energetic valentine you're looking for, contact the SPCA of the Triad.