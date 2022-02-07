2 the Rescue: Meet Diesel

The friendly guy pumped to join your family!

Meet Diesel, he's a sweet and handsome 5-year-old boy who's ready to fill your heart and home with love.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say Diesel lives in a foster home with 3 other dogs, but he's ready for his very own forever home!

Diesel gets along with other dogs, is house trained, and sleeps well in his bed or crate. Diesel also makes the best snuggle buddy while watching tv on the couch.

If Diesel sounds like a dog that'll keep you pumped with joy...contact Burlington Animal Services.