2 The Rescue: Meet Elvis

The king of cuteness!

He's not the king of Rock-and-Roll but maybe the king of cuteness! Elvis is in the house.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say Elvis is a sweet and loving 7-year-old dog. They say he takes a little time to warm up to you, but once he does, he loves back scratches and being pet.

They recommend Elvis lives with a family who has older children, somewhere around the middle and high school ages.