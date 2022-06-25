x
2 The Rescue: Meet Elvis

The king of cuteness!

He's not the king of Rock-and-Roll but maybe the king of cuteness! Elvis is in the house.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say Elvis is a sweet and loving 7-year-old dog. They say he takes a little time to warm up to you, but once he does, he loves back scratches and being pet.

They recommend Elvis lives with a family who has older children, somewhere around the middle and high school ages.

Elvis is energetic, so a place with a fenced yard would do him well. This allows him to play outside to burn all that energy and say hello to neighbors.

