2 The Rescue: Meet Elvis

He's not the king of Rock-and-Roll but maybe the king of cuteness! Elvis is in the house.
Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say Elvis is a sweet and loving 7-year-old dog. They say he takes a little time to warm up to you, but once he does, he loves back scratches and being pet.
They recommend Elvis lives with a family who has older children, somewhere around the middle and high school ages.
Elvis is energetic, so a place with a fenced yard would do him well. This allows him to play outside to burn all that energy and say hello to neighbors.