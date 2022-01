The sassy cat who loves attention

Meet Ember! She's one-year-old. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say she's sassy, curious, and loves attention.

Ember is playful but loves a good lap nap between playtimes. She enjoys food and toys with catnip in them.

If Ember is sparking at glow in your heart...contact the SPCA of the Triad to meet her.