This is George!

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's around 2 or 3 years old and is very friendly.

They say he's handsome, loving, and playful. He does well in cars, around kids, and is house trained.

George does test positive for heartworms, but Burlington Animal Services provides his treatment.

If George sounds like the company you've been looking for, reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet him.