The playful boy, great for an active family

This is Grover. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad call him a true gem and say he befriends everyone.

Grover is a 3-year-old hound mix which a bunch of energy, so he would do well in a home with a yard or family that enjoys being active. Grover is crate-trained but would love a forever home with a bed with his name on it.

If Grover sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad!