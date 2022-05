So sweet, no other name would do.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Meet honey, she's a sweet and loving 2-year-old girl.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say she's around 40-pounds, housebroken, and would be great for any family.

Honey does have some medical concerns but they are said to be manageable.

if honey is the friend that could create a lot of buzz and fun in your home...

Reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet her in person!