The energetic pup looking for an active family

Meet jinks! He's a 10-month-old Black Mouth Cur mix.

He's an adventurous little guy enjoying a nice run or hike with his person.

Jinks would do well in an active home that has a comfy bed with his name on it after a day of fun.

If Jinks sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad!