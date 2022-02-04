2 the Rescue: Meet Kaiser

The cuddly guy sure to complete your home!

Meet Kaiser!

He's three years old.

Our friends at the SPCA of the triad say he is incredibly laid back and loves pets, but he does enjoy being the center of attention.

Kaiser is timid and best suited in a calmer environment with no children or siblings.

He'd make an awesome lap cat with some time to adjust. His favorite things include pets, lounging, and head scratches.