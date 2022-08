The calm cat looking for a quiet home

Meet Kiki, she's a three-year-old cat. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say she'd do well in a quiet, peaceful home, without children.

Kiki loves attention, to snuggle, and to receive pets. She's known as gentle and would get along with other cats, but would prefer to receive all the love as the only pet in the home.

If Kiki sounds like the gentle, loving friend you've been looking for, contact the SPCA of the Triad to meet her.