This adorable white retriever mix is Rueger. He is an extra special puppy staying at the because unlike other pups his age, Rueger is deaf.

Being deaf does not slow this little guy down and he has already started learning the hand command for sit! If you'd like to meet Rueger, you can visit him at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. You can also give them a call at (336) 394-0075.

© 2018 WFMY