Help this pal find his forever home.

This is LJ. He's a four-year-old shepherd mix.

Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he was brought in after his owner passed away.

LJ does well on a leash and loves to go on walks. He needs someone to help potty train him. Since he's lived outdoors most of his life, he needs to get used to an indoor space.

He's hoping to get a second chance at a forever home.

If LJ sounds like the newest addition to your family contact the SPCA of the Triad and meet him.