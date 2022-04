Be the “me” for Marley

Meet Marley! She's very sweet and looking for a lucky family to call her own. She loves being pet, playing in the yard, and exploring.

Marley knows how to sit and shake but still needs a little more practice to be consistent with them.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Service say she's calm and happy but would do best in a home as the only dog.