2 The Rescue: Max and Ruby

The siblings “two” cute to only have one

Example video title will go here for this video

Meet Max and Ruby! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say they are five-year-old siblings. Max and Ruby would love to be adopted together.

We're told Max is shy but very loving and sweet. He loves to receive pets and chin scratches. Ruby is said to be more outgoing. She likes to explore, but when the adventure is over, she loves to curl up near her brother.

Max and Ruby aren't too fond of dogs but would do well with other feline friends. They also play well with school-aged kids.