BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Asher. He is a 3 year old boy who is ready to be your new partner and sidekick! Asher came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray and is a very friendly, fairly laid-back kind of guy.

He appears to be house-trained and knows how to sit for treats. Asher is neutered, current on vaccinations and would likely make a terrific family companion for just about anyone.

You can meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., in Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.