2 the Rescue: Meet Buster

Your best pal, Buster wants to be a part of your family!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — this is Buster. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's 11 years young, but don't let the age fool you!

He has arthritis but that doesn't slow him down. He's said to be a great alert dog to let you know when visitors are at the door.

But other than that, he's laid back, quiet, and loves to be with his person. He doesn't shed, is house trained, and works well with kids and other dots. He's 94 pounds.