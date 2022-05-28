2 the rescue: Meet Clarabelle!

Your new walking partner is right here!

Meet Clarabelle, a super sweet 1-year-old girl who is ready to fill your home and heart with love and joy!

Clarabella loves to go for long walks in the woods, in a park, or in the neighborhood. After all that adventure, she likes to cuddle up on the sofa for a nice nap.

Our friends at Burlington Animal Service say Clarabelle does well with children, is housetrained, and has nice leash manners. She's is easy-going and can be a little shy, at first, but warms up quickly once she gets to know you. She is a good medium size at around 50 pounds.

If Clarabelle sounds like the friend you'd like around, reach out to our friends at Burlington animal services to meet her in person!