2 the rescue: Meet Clarabelle!

Meet Clarabelle, a super sweet 1-year-old girl who is ready to fill your home and heart with love and joy!
Clarabella loves to go for long walks in the woods, in a park, or in the neighborhood. After all that adventure, she likes to cuddle up on the sofa for a nice nap.
Our friends at Burlington Animal Service say Clarabelle does well with children, is housetrained, and has nice leash manners. She's is easy-going and can be a little shy, at first, but warms up quickly once she gets to know you. She is a good medium size at around 50 pounds.
If Clarabelle sounds like the friend you'd like around, reach out to our friends at Burlington animal services to meet her in person!
Let's get Clarabelle adopted!