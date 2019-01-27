GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Eve! She is 10 years old and is very calm and mild-mannered. She is also declawed on her front paws and would have to be an inside cat only.

Guilford County Animal Shelter prefers that she be an “only” cat, due to her lacking her front claws.

Eve's adoption fee is already paid for by a sponsor. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up-to-date on all vaccinations.

If you're interested in adopting Eve, you can find her at Guilford County Animal Shelter located at 4525 W Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. You can also give them a call at (336) 641-3400.