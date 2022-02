This sweet girl is sure to make your home happier!

Meet Leela!

She's a 5-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound Mix. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad said she's a sweet and happy girl who loves pets and humans.

Leela was born with a small birth defect that affects one of her eyes. She doesn't let that stop her. Leela enjoys long walks and runs, is goofy, and does well around other dogs.

If Leela sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad.