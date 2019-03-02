RANDLEMAN, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Macy! She is a 3 year old gorgeous long haired young lady! She might be just a little shy, but once she is comfortable, she loves getting attention and playing. Macy is okay with a dog and other older cats.

Macy would be better in a quiet home, due to her shy nature.

She is all ready to go to go to her forever home! Macy is spayed and current on all of her vaccines. If you're interested in adopting Macy, you can please visit the Animal Awareness Society website and fill out our adoption application.

If you would like to meet Macy, you can give them a call at 336-953-0925 to make an appointment.