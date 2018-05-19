Marge is a lovely two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix and is looking for a new home. She is an energetic girl, who loves to play with toys. Marge very much likes to have her belly rubbed and wants to be wherever her people are. She is very affectionate, loves to be petted and given treats, and will do a nice “sit” for you. She also likes to play with other dogs.Marge is heartworm positive, so the adopter will need to complete her heartworm treatment. She’ll need to be kept fairly quiet and calm while she finishes the heartworm treatment, but after that’s over, she should be ready to roll. Marge should be on monthly heartworm preventative for the rest of her life.Marge's adoption fee is $50, which covers her spay (already done), all up-to-date vaccinations and microchipping. If you are interested in adopting Marge please call Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3404.

© 2018 WFMY