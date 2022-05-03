2 The Rescue : Meet Midnight

He’ll bring happiness to your home day and night.

Meet Midnight!

He's a handsome two-year-old with a lifetime of love to give. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he's very laid back and chill, but loves to be the center of attention.

Midnight welcomes all the pets he can get, and even gives you small love nibbles. They say he would make a great lap cat.

Midnight does not have any major health issues but does require a specific prescription food. The SPCA of the Triad says they have plenty of his food there, thanks to his sponsor. They say they will gladly send this food to his forever home.

If Midnight sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad.