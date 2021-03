This expert fence-climber wants to take on new adventures with you!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Molly! She's a two-year-old Feist mix. She's a little timid, but the staff at the SPCA of the Triad say she comes out of her shell once she gets to know you.

They say she's an expert fence climber. She needs to be supervised on potty breaks and walked on a leash.