Olivia is a 5 month old tabby stripped kitten and is looking for a new home. She loves belly rubs and a nice lap to curl up in. Olivia enjoys playing with toys and other kitten friends. If you are interested in adopting Olivia go to www.catawareness.com and fill out an application. You can also call 336-498-6013 to set up a time to meet her.

© 2018 WFMY