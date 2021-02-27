2 The Rescue: Meet Paisley

Let this lovely girl start a new chapter with you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Paisley. She's a gorgeous 5-year-old girl who's ready to start a new chapter with you.

She weighs in at about 48 pounds.

Staff with Burlington Animal Services say she can be shy at first - but she warms up to you once she's had a chance to get to know you.

We're told Paisley is a staff favorite at the shelter.

If you are interested in meeting this beautiful girl, reach out to Burlington Animal Services.

You can schedule an appointment on their website.